Applicants Urged to File for New Disabled First Responder Exemption by August 1st Deadline

The State of Florida recently approved legislation that creates a new property tax exemption for qualifying disabled Florida first responders. Law enforcement officers, corrections officers, firefighters, and full-time, part-time or unpaid volunteer paramedics and emergency technicians, who suffer a total and permanent disability while in the line of duty, may apply for the Disabled First Responder Exemption.

Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia is urging all those who may qualify to file their applications before the August 1st deadline. Applicants should not delay submitting their applications while waiting to gather supporting documentation necessary to qualify for the exemption. “This is a great new benefit for our service men and women. Therefore, our office will do everything possible to assist property owners that qualify by accepting late applications and supporting documents through September 18th,” said Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia.

For more information on the Disabled First Responder Property Tax Exemption, please visit our website at www.miamidade.gov/pa.