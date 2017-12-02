Assurant’s 5K Race raises more than $160,000 for United Way Miami-Dade

More than 650 Assurant employees truly went the extra mile during the company’s second annual 5K race to benefit the United Way of Miami-Dade.

The company raised $163,935 in donations and sponsorships, as well as pacesetter contributions from senior executives and matches from the Assurant Foundation, surpassing last year’s total of nearly $68,000

The annual event was held on a specially arranged course at Assurant’s South Miami-Dade campus. As part of the day’s festivities, the company also held a mini-festival before and after the race, complete with a deejay and performers, and recognized the top fundraisers, runners and best-costumed participants.

“This event is a pillar of our fundraising support for United Way of Miami-Dade,” said Alan Colberg, Assurant president and CEO, who took part in the run. “Our dedicated employee volunteers bring their caring spirit to life so we can help the children and families of South Florida.

“The enthusiasm and generosity of our employees is a true testament of our commitment to the communities where we live and work,” he added.

“Our amazing partner Assurant has once again shown its commitment, not only to United Way, but to our community,” said Norie Del Valle, vice president, United Way of Miami-Dade.

“It’s a humbling experience to see hundreds of members of the Assurant family gather in their own back yard to run, walk and feel healthy, while raising nearly $164,000 to help strengthen education, financial stability and health in Miami-Dade,” Del Valle added.

Assurant employs more than 2,100 people at its campus on Quail Roost Drive. The Assurant 5K is one of the signature events of the company’s nationwide 2017 United Way campaign. Assurant hosted its inaugural 5K in 2016.

