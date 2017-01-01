Hilton and Baptist Health South Florida broke ground in December on Hilton Miami/Dadeland, a full service, 184-room hotel, on the Baptist Hospital campus.

Scheduled to open in late 2018, the hotel will feature 150 guest rooms, 34 rooms tailored to guests staying for longer periods, the largest meeting space in the area, a wellness center, farm-to-table restaurant and more.

Hilton Miami/Dadeland will complement the exceptional patient experience offered at Miami Cancer Institute, a new $430 million clinical and research center which will house South Florida’s first proton therapy center, and the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, a leader in cardiovascular care.

“Hilton is recognized globally as a leader in hospitality, and we felt its full-service Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand would be an ideal partner,” said Ana Lopez-Blazquez, executive vice president, Baptist Health South Florida. “In addition, this property will have the largest meeting space in the area to accommodate conferences, events and meetings.”

CallisonRTKL Inc., the architect for the hotel, has fused best practices from healthcare and hospitality design by incorporating a welcoming, compassionate and uplifting environment for guests. Recognizing the community’s multicultural nature and the hospital campus’ Mediterranean feel, the property will feature special design details, including Cuban tile, pineapple-themed wall art and textiles with abstract lines representative of the fruit’s texture to add a touch of local style. The pineapple, Baptist Health’s iconic logo, symbolizes hospitality and reflects a place of warmth and welcome.

The 150,000-square-foot hotel will be located to the immediate west of the main entrance of Baptist Hospital and conveniently near Dadeland Mall and regional transportation hubs. The hotel will be operated by Interstate Hotels and Resorts.