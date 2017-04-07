Baptist Health South Florida have announced a partnership with the Ludlam Trail. The two organizations have teamed to increase access to exercise for the surrounding neighborhoods with Greenmonkey Yoga in the Park at two area locations.

Activities are scheduled every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at A.D. Barnes Park, 3401 SW 72 Ave., and every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at William H. Kerdyk Jr. Park, 6611 Yumuri St, in Coral Gables.

“We are an advocate for open space projects as part of our commitment to promoting health and wellness in South Florida,” said Brian Keeley, president and CEO, Baptist Health South Florida. “Our collaboration with Ludlam Trail allows the community to access services and resources that foster greater well-being by providing physical activity in an outdoor space while also building a sense of community.”

The Ludlam Trail creates a new 6.2-mile, urban park and green space through the heart of Miami-Dade County. Previously a railroad right of way, the trail will contain a bicycle and pedestrian path that will engage more than 30,000 residents and connect directly to five schools, six parks, alternative transit and recreation amenities.

For more information about Baptist Health South Florida, visit BaptistHealth.net and connect on Facebook at facebook.com/BaptistHealthSF and on Twitter and Instagram @BaptistHealthSF. Learn more about the Ludlam Trailat LudlamTrail.org.