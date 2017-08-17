Baptist Health Medical Group Welcomes Monica Suarez Kobilis, M.D., to its Primary Care Team

Family medicine physician Monica Suarez Kobilis, M.D., has joined Baptist Health Primary Care and Baptist Health Medical Group, an organization of more than 180 physicians in multiple specialties integrated within Baptist Health South Florida. Dr. Suarez Kobilis will see patients at Baptist Health Primary Care, Family Medicine Center in the West Kendall Baptist Hospital Medical Arts Building, located at 15955 SW 96 Street, Suite 200, in Miami.

Board certified in family medicine, Dr. Suarez Kobilis is uniquely trained to deliver a full range of health services, including acute, chronic, urgent and preventive care. She helps men, women and children of all ages stay healthy by focusing on the whole person and the continuity of care, providing an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship. She has a special interest in women’s health and aesthetic medicine

“The addition of Dr. Suarez Kobilis to Baptist Health Primary Care is a testament to our commitment to providing the community with personalized, integrated patient care,” said Bernie Fernandez Jr., M.D., CEO of Baptist Health Medical Group. “The cornerstone of her practice is a long-term patient-physician relationship, which leads to better overall health outcomes for patients.”

Dr. Suarez Kobilis earned her undergraduate degree in neuroscience from the University of Miami and her medical degree from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, located in Hershey, Penn. She also completed an internship and residency in family medicine at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, where she received the Resident Teaching Award.

About Baptist Health Medical Group

Baptist Health Medical Group, a network of primary care doctors and specialists who provide high quality medical care to patients of all ages, is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with eight hospitals (Baptist Hospital, Baptist Children’s Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Fishermen’s Community Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital), more than 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, Baptist Health Quality Network and internationally renowned centers of excellence. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to our faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence,Baptist Health has approximately 16,000 employees and 2,300 affiliated physicians. Baptist Health South Florida has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/newsroom and connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/BaptistHealthSF and on Twitter and Instagram @BaptistHealthSF