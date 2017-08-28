Baptist Health South Florida Names Lissette Egues Vice President at Baptist Outpatient Services

Lissette Egues has been appointed vice president at Baptist Outpatient Services, where she previously served as assistant vice president of customer management for outpatient services at Baptist Health South Florida.

“Without question Lissette Egues has made a significant impact to Baptist Health and Baptist Outpatient Services. She has a knack for challenging the team to think with the consumer in mind. I have no doubt she will leave her imprint as she continues to grow in her leadership role. Please join me in congratulating Lissette on this well-earned promotion and supporting her in this new journey,” said Patricia Rosello, chief executive officer of Baptist Outpatient Services.

Egues joined Baptist Health in 2009 as director of government and community relations in Broward County. A year later she moved to the role of assistant vice president at Baptist Outpatient Services to oversee customer management.

Before moving to Baptist Health, Egues was senior marketing manager at The Miami Herald Media Company, primarily responsible for growing revenue and developing marketing strategies for The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald in Broward County.

Egues has deep involvement in the community, including having served on the Broward Alliance Economic Council and on the Board of Advisory for Best Buddies, Broward Chapter. She is a member of the Leadership Broward Class of XXVIII. She also is a former member of the board of directors for the Miramar/Pembroke Pines Chamber of Commerce.

A graduate of Florida International University, she holds a master’s degree in integrated marketing communications and a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in marketing management. Egues completed an Executive Education program at UC-Berkeley and a fellowship for healthcare executives with The Advisory Board Company. She is fluent in English and Spanish.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with eight hospitals (Baptist Hospital, Baptist Children's Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Fishermen's Community Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital), more than 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and internationally renowned centers of excellence. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to our faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has approximately 16,000 employees and 2,400 affiliated physicians. Baptist Health South Florida has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/newsroom and connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/BaptistHealthSF and on Twitter and Instagram @BaptistHealthSF.