HCA East Florida has announced that Brandon Haushalter is serving as the CEO of Kendall Regional Medical Center. Haushalter recently replaced Scott Cihak who was promoted to HCA’s TriStar Centennial Medical Center, in Nashville, TN.

“Brandon brings strong experience as a hospital CEO and demonstrated track record of organizational performance,” said Michael Joseph, president and CEO of HCA East Florida.

“I am excited to join such a high quality organization. Kendall has experienced tremendous success in recent years and I look forward to continuing this growth by working collaboratively with the medical staff, employees and community,” Haushalter said.

Before joining Kendall Regional Medical Center, Haushalter served as CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, VA and CEO of Bluffton Regional in Fort Wayne, IN. He also served in various progressive hospital leadership positions in Richmond, VA; Fort Wayne, IN, and Birmingham, AL.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Birmingham-Southern College and completed his master’s in Health Administration and master’s in Business Administration at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Brandon is a native of Pensacola and is the father of two boys. Brandon’s wife, Kristin, is a practicing dermatologist.

Kendall Regional Medical Center is a facility of HCA East Florida. For more information, visit HCAEastFlorida.com.