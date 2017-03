Area residents are invited to bring their cute and cuddly canines and furry felines to Dadeland Mall on Sunday, Apr. 9, to meet the Easter Bunny for an adorable photo opp. Easter Bunny Pet Photos, sponsored by Equipaws Pet Services, will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Easter Set, which is located in Center Court.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here