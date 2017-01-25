BumperDoc makes a big dent with locals at West Kendall grand-opening party

The Minority Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed BumperDoc recently to the West Kendall business community. The brand new auto-repair franchise started out the new year by hosting a festive grand opening that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, catered food and drinks, live entertainment — and even a couple “party crashers” from the immediate neighborhood, including Devon Aire resident Marti Brasovan.

“I’d just been wondering where to go to get my car looked at, after putting a dent my back bumper a few weeks ago,” said Brasovan. “But I wasn’t looking forward to being without my car for several days just to get it repaired.” Upon seeing social-media chatter about BumperDoc’s same-day service – and their grand opening – she came out for the event, enjoyed the party with her new neighbors, and scheduled a later visit to get a quote.

BumperDoc offers professional collision repair services with a focus on providing excellent customer satisfaction. They are pros at providing a variety of auto restoration needs, including same-day bumper repair, which focuses on fixing the existing bumper without replacing it — whereby saving the customer time and money.

BumperDoc’s certified and experienced professionals can handle all vehicle makes and models, making them the premier auto body shop in Miami. They also offer a lifetime warranty on all of car paint services.

“Our goal is to provide our customers the highest levels of care and quality, so you can rest assured that your valuable possession is in good hands,” says General Manager Roberth Borges. “If you want professional, quick service at the most affordable rates in the area, BumperDoc West Kendall is the right choice,” he added.

Borges also noted that because clients who need collision repair service often get confused or overwhelmed while filing claims with their insurance companies, BumperDoc’s professional team also help complete their paperwork in an accurate manner.

We are so pleased to support minority-owned businesses all across South Florida, including Roberth Borges and his family operation,” said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the Minority Chamber of Commerce. “And we wish him great success in this area of Miami-Dade County that is seeing such growth. Founded in 2000, MCC has a membership of more than 1,000 certified minority businesses and over 100 corporate members working to further its mission to certify minority businesses; provide access to procurement opportunities; and to develop capacity for minority business development. The MCC is also nationally recognized for its work with major corporations in promoting minority business development and growth. For more information, visit www.minoritychamber.net.

BumperDoc services include: Body Repairs, detailing, bumpers, car paint, collision repairs, dent/dings/scratch removal, headlight restoration, interiors, wheels and rims, window tinting, and windshield replacements. For information and to schedule an appointment, call 786-536-9671. Also visit www.autobodyrepairwestkendall.com/ BumperDoc is located at 14261 SW 120th St, 104, Miami, FL.