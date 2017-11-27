Cantor Steven Haas In Concert

Looking to get in the holiday spirit? Join Cantor Steven Haas as he takes you on a musical and educational tour down one of America’s legendary musical “streets”, Tin Pan Alley. The concert will feature music by Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, George M. Cohan & more.

Raised in Miami Beach, Cantor Haas is a world-class performer with a repertoire from Pagliacci to popular hits. He performed to rave reviews around the world before returning to Miami Beach, where he has been Cantor at the same prominent synagogue for over two decades. He is also the most recent addition to Ahavat Olam’s clergy team, working closely with founder, Rabbi Danny Marmorstein.

The concert is Sunday, December 10th, 4:30 PM, at Ahavat Olam, 10755 S.W. 112th Street, Miami, FL 33176, premises shared with Killian Pines United Methodist Church. Tickets are: $36.00 for pre-paid preferred seating, $25.00 for pre-paid general admission, and $30.00 for general admission at the door.

For more information and reservations call (305) 412-4240 or email: members@ahavatolam.org