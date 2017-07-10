Celebrate The Summer Sun With Fun Activities At The Falls

Weekly family-friendly promotions including $1 movies, Summer Expo, and more

School’s out and summer is heating up at The Falls! Area-residents are invited to come celebrate with fun events and activities throughout the summer at the mall.

Regal Cinemas 12 is hosting the ultimate way for families to stretch their entertainment dollars this summer with the Summer Movie Express now – August 9. Nine weeks of family–friendly films rated G or PG will be featured at the theatre at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, for only $1 admission.

Movies featured during the Summer Movie Express include:

7/11 – 7/12: Secret Life of Pets & Sing

7/18 – 7/19: Kubo and the Two Strings & Ratchet and Clank

7/25 – 7/26: The Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge out of Water & The Adventures of Tin-Tin

8/1 – 8/2: Happy Feet 2 & Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (PG)

8/8 – 8/9: Storks & The Lego Batman Movie

Families are invited to the Summer Safety and Kids Expo on Saturday, July 15 from 12 – 5 p.m. The expo will celebrate kids and help families take action to keep every kid safe this summer while presenting parents with a wealth of information from exhibitors – all with a focus on children’s products, services and more.

The fun continues with The Falls Toddler Tuesdays! On select Tuesday, enjoy free entertainment at the Jackson Health System Play Area and every Tuesday, kids can eat free at select restaurants and discounts at participating retailers. Visit Simon Guest Services for program details.

COST: Ticket packages for the Summer Movie Express can be purchased in advance through the box office or www.regmovies.com. Individual tickets can be purchased before the show for $1 per person, per movie. For Toddler Tuesdays and the Summer Safety Expo, no cost to attend.

WHEN

Summer Movie Express

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, now – August 9 at 10 a.m.

Summer Safety Expo

Saturday, July 15, 12 – 5 p.m.

Toddler Tuesdays

Tuesdays, all-day at participating restaurants and retailers

WHERE: The Falls

8888 SW 136th Street, Suite 553

Miami, FL 33176

For more info: Contact Carla De Maria, Director of Marketing and Business Development;

(305) 909-0465