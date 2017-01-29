Juanita Williams (left) and Sally Sims, both of Kendall-based University Credit Union, 13241 SW 136 St., are pictured during the recent ChamberSouth Networking Luncheon and New Member Orientation at the Newman Alumni Center on the University of Miami campus. Nearly 70 new and prospective members gathered for the January event, part of the chamber’s ongoing series of networking functions that take place the second Wednesday of every month at locations throughout the South Miami-Dade area.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here