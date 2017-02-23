ChamberSOUTH kicked off its 2017 General Membership Breakfast series at the Miami Dadeland Marriott by welcoming our “Made-in-Miami” Lieutenant Governor Carlos Lopez-Cantera in his hometown. His keynote address before the gathering of business and civic leaders carried a theme of continued growth and prosperity for the state.

“Florida’s economy has seen profound growth,” he said at the annual event sponsored by Kendall Regional Medical Center. “We are on the right track with increases in private-sector job growth, a housing market that continues to grow, and the lowest unemployment rates we’ve seen in years.”

NEXT MEETING – FEBRUARY 24

County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava opened the breakfast meeting with introductory remarks, and unveiled “More to Explore,” a new branding campaign for South Dade that touts the unique and plentiful locations and activities throughout her district.

The Lt. Governor noted that although 820,000 jobs were lost across the state in 2014, by 2016 1.26 million new jobs were created and 25 percent of the state’s debt was paid down – while $6.5 billion in taxes have been cut since 2010.

Lopez Cantera also reported an effort to eliminate sales tax on college textbooks, as well as a 25 percent reduction in commercial-lease taxes – two important items being considered as part of a $618 million tax-cut package in 2017.

All this while making record investments in education, based on “performance funding” and the elimination of 4,500 “unnecessary regulations.”

“We have completely turned our economy around,” he said. Florida recently surpassed 20 million residents and is adding more than 1,000 new residents per day – growing faster than California and New York.

ChamberSOUTH thanked its sponsor and speaker with “Made in South Florida” signed and framed Art Festival Posters, featuring an image of the Boca Chita Lighthouse by well-known photographer, Marilyn Brown.

The next Breakfast meeting takes place Friday, Feb. 23, with guest speaker Alberto M. Carvalho, Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Please join ChamberSOUTH at the Miami Marriott Dadeland at 7:15 for registration, full breakfast buffet, and great networking. For information, call 305-661-1621 or visit their website.