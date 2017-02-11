ChamberSOUTH’s 2nd Annual Bowling Tournament to benefit local military programs, Feb. 26

Not sure what a foul, turkey, and Bird Bowl have in common? Don’t let that keep you from joining in the fun at ChamberSOUTH’s 2nd Annual Bowling Tournament Feb. 26 at the Bird Bowl Bowling Center, 9275 SW 40th St. Miami, FL 33165.

Hosted by the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee and Chamber N-XT Committee this annual fundraiser benefits a variety of programs that support members of the local military, including the Military Hospitality Lounge at Miami International Airport, the annual Junior ROTC Pass-In-Review, the annual Maxine Graham Junior ROTC Essay Contest, barbecues for residents of the Miami VA Healthcare System nursing home, the Walk of Honor at the ChamberSOUTH South Palmetto Bay office, and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

“So whether you’re an old pro or a total novice at the game of bowling, you’re participation will help us score big by getting much-needed funds into community programs that support our military people,” said Ken Kistner, Military Affairs Committee Immediate Past-Chair, also with the College of Business and Technology.

This year’s tournament lane sponsors include is MPS Credit Union, Baptist Health South Florida, Quarterdeck Restaurant, and NAI Miami.

To register, one member of the four-person team of bowlers may be an active duty or reserve military member, a military retiree, or veteran. Last year kick-off had over 60 participants bowling a total of three games competing for trophies in the following categories: highest score bowler; lowest score bowler; team with the highest three-game total score; and the team with the lowest 3 game total score.

“Team spirit was evident last year and the competition was tough for the trophies,” says Joe Gallaher, ChamberSOUTH Chairman and N-XT Founder. “But this year’s event will also be a fun event for families and friends. So don’t worry if you do not know how to bowl. We are looking for individuals and teams that want to have a good time, and to help support the military.”

The tournament is based on a scratch game. Trophies will be awarded. Registration fees are $200 for a threesome plus a military bowler (team); individual bowlers may sign up and be assigned to a team for $50. Individuals or businesses may also sponsor a military bowler for $50. Additionally, lane sponsorships are $500.

“This is a great opportunity for you and your business to let our greater south Miami-Dade based, uniformed personnel know how much their dedication and sacrifice is appreciated,” Kistna added.

Registration at Bird Bowl is 9:15-9:45 a.m. and the tournament gets underway at 10 a.m. Contact ChamberSOUTH for information by calling 305-661-1621.