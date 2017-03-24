The Chevrolet Trax has been upgraded inside and out for 2017.

Outside, the new features include redesigned front and rear fascias, headlights and LED taillights. Additionally, each trim now has an extra USB port and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Making the Trax even more appealing are its fantastic safety ratings, reasonable prices and an all-wheel- drive available in any trim.

For this year’s Trax, Cherolet was not subtle in the redesign. The changes between the 2016 and 2017 model year are striking. The 2017 Trax has all new grille and headlights. These noteworthy changes lend to a much more modern and attractive look for the Trax.

Inside, the instrument panel has been updated and included in this year’s model is the addition of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone app integration. Now, you can readily connect to your phone’s default navigation app.

Standard technology features include, a rearview camera, Chevrolet MyLink interface with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the aforementioned Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, OnStar (with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot) and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack. If you opt in for the all-wheel-drive option, your Trax will boast alloy wheels.

Chevrolet did take away something, however: the Trax’s roofrails are nowhere to be found. But, this is to its benefit as it gives the Trax a more clean-lined look. And despite being money-conscious for the Trax, Chevrolet didn’t forget the details. Even in the base trim, you’ll find that small trim pieces, such as the rear license-plate housing, are body color as opposed to the inexpensive- looking plastic commonly found on budget cars.

As for safety, the 2017 Chevrolet Trax comes standard with several safety features. These include: antilock brakes, front-seat side airbags, knee airbags on the driver’s and passenger side, front and rear side curtain airbags, traction and stability control. Also included in the Trax is OnStar which includes automatic crash notification, remote unlocking and on-demand roadside assistance.

All trims of the 2017 Chevrolet Trax come with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine with a six-speed automatic transmission. Its four-cylinder engine creates 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. The front wheel drive model can reach 60 mph from a standstill at 8.9 while the all wheel-drive option is a little slower clocking in at 10 seconds. As for its fuel economy, the Trax’s front- wheel drive can make about 25 mpg in the city and 33 mpg in the highway. The all-wheel drive Trax comes close with a 24 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. Either way, these are good figures for the class.

The 2017 Chevrolet Trax has several changes from the previous model year. These include new tech features such as Android connectivity and Apple CarPlay and a notable facelift. Although Chevrolet has managed to create an affordable compact SUV, they did not skimp on the details or standard features. The 2017 Chevrolet Trax is affordable, attractive and safe.

The MSRP on the 2017 Chevrolet Trax starts at $21,000.