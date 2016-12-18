Children’s Resources Fund (CRF) operates a state-of-the-art educational center, located at 8571 SW 112 St. in Kendall, that offers a highly regarded inclusion preschool and elementary program.

A rare jewel in the community, CRF was founded in 1978 and has evolved into one of the leading inclusion preschool and elementary programs in the State of Florida. Inclusive schools are based on the basic principle that all school children should learn together, regardless of their needs or difficulties.

Research has shown that all children can and do benefit from this type of program. Typically developing children gain empathy and leadership skills while improving their academic performances as a result of a low teacher/student ratio and highly trained teachers. On the other hand, a child with special needs will benefit from being exposed to typical role models.

The preschool is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and awarded five stars by the Early Leaning Coalition, while the Girsh Elementary Program follows a unique and challenging curriculum tailored to providing individualized educational opportunities for children who have difficulties in traditional classroom settings.

On site services such as occupational, speech, behavior, and physical therapies, as well as the use of sensory rooms are available. Children’s Resources is more than a school, it is a home where all children can grow and thrive.

For more information, call 305-596-6966, visit their website: www.crfcenter.org.