Children’s Zoo re-opening celebration of Critter Connection at Zoo Miami – July 22 & 23

ZOO MIAMI CELEBRATES THE RE-OPENING OF CRITTER CONNECTION

Formerly the Children’s Zoo, Critter Connection, re-opens with a brand new name and Miami ICE shop with over 20 ICEE flavors

Zoo Miami is celebrating the re-opening of Critter Connection on July 22 & 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entire area, previously known as the Children’s Zoo, has recently undergone renovations to create a more intimate setting for guests to connect with animals, plus a brand new ICEE shop called Miami ICE.

The Critter Connection features a new playground with animal structures for kids to climb and go wild. The Carousel Café and Wacky Barn areas also got a makeover, including fresh paint jobs and new seats. The re-opening weekend celebration will include a lineup of fun and engaging activities like animal encounters, meet-and-greets with our Zoo Squad and the ICEE Bear, BOGO offers on Camel Feedings and $1 carousel rides. See a schedule of activities below:

10:: 00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – $1 Carousel Rides!

– $1 Carousel Rides! 11:00 a.m. – Meet the ICEE Bear at Miami ICE – Zoo Miami’s new ICEE shop.

– Meet the ICEE Bear at Miami ICE – Zoo Miami’s new ICEE shop. 11:00 a.m. – Camel Feeding – Buy One, Get One free (BOGO).

– Camel Feeding – Buy One, Get One free (BOGO). 11:00 a.m. – Meet the zookeeper at the meerkat exhibit.

– Meet the zookeeper at the meerkat exhibit. 11:30 a.m. – Meet and greet our Zoo Squad!

– Meet and greet our Zoo Squad! 11:30 a.m. – Enjoy our new Critter Connection theater presentation.

– Enjoy our new Critter Connection theater presentation. 11:30 a.m. – Meet the ICEE Bear at Miami ICE – Zoo Miami’s new ICEE shop.

– Meet the ICEE Bear at Miami ICE – Zoo Miami’s new ICEE shop. 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Animal Encounters with Zoo Education and Critter Connection staff.

– Animal Encounters with Zoo Education and Critter Connection staff. 1:00 p.m. – Meet the ICEE Bear at Miami ICE – Zoo Miami’s new ICEE shop.

– Meet the ICEE Bear at Miami ICE – Zoo Miami’s new ICEE shop. 1:00 p.m. – Camel Feeding – Buy One, Get One free (BOGO).

– Camel Feeding – Buy One, Get One free (BOGO). 1:30 p.m. – Meet the zookeeper at the Fennec Fox exhibit.

– Meet the zookeeper at the Fennec Fox exhibit. 1:30 p.m. – Meet the ICEE Bear at Miami ICE – Zoo Miami’s new ICEE shop.

– Meet the ICEE Bear at Miami ICE – Zoo Miami’s new ICEE shop. 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Animal Encounters with Zoo Education and Critter Connection staff.

Animal Encounters with Zoo Education and Critter Connection staff. 3:00 p.m. – Camel Feeding – Buy One, Get One free (BOGO).

– Camel Feeding – Buy One, Get One free (BOGO). 3:30 p.m. – Enjoy our new Critter Connection theater presentation.

– Enjoy our new Critter Connection theater presentation. 4:00 p.m. – Animal Encounters with our Zoo Education staff.

Critter Connection is home to some fun critters like meerkats, fennec fox, Nigerian dwarf goats, miniature horses, Eastern screech owl, red fox, ferret, bearded dragon, and more. During education animal encounters and the new theater presentations, guests will learn more about these animals and have the opportunity to get up close and personal with them.

Zoo Miami will now offer a new way to help keep guests cool during their adventure. Miami ICE is a new ICEE shop that offers over 20 flavors to taste, mix and enjoy. The shop is located inside the Critter Connection area across from the Carousel Café.

Admission tickets for Zoo Miami are available at shop.zoomiami.org. Members and children under 3 are free. Parking is also free. Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 Street, Miami, FL 33177.