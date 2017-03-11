This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hundreds attended the 29th Chinese New Year Festival at Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Kendall Campus on Sunday, Feb. 19, featuring professional acrobats, theatrical performances, lion and dragon dances, drumming, arts and crafts, exhibits, traditional foods, a children’s playground, and more. The annual festival is co-presented by MDC’s Confucius Institute and the Miami Chinese Cultural Foundation. During the event Postmaster Enrique M. Suarez unveiled the 2017 Year of the Rooster forever stamp.