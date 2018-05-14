fbpx
Christopher Columbus High School – Statement Regarding Prom 2018

By: Community News |May 14, 2018

Christopher Columbus High School
3000 SW 87th Avenue, Miami , FL  33165

 

May 14, 2018


Statement Regarding Prom 2018


As a school community, we regret the decision to have had live animals at our prom.  This incident in no way reflects our school’s Marist values and/or accomplishments of our young men nor our sensitivity to animal rights.  We will immediately evaluate our current policies and procedures regarding all school activities and events. We can assure the Columbus community and all who have expressed concern, that we are sorry.  We have learned a great deal from this experience.

David Pugh

Principal,

Christopher Columbus High School

