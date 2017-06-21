Commissioner Javier Souto plans to serve until term limits reached

First elected to the Miami-Dade County Commission in April 1993, Javier Souto has served the people of District 10 which includes Westchester, Kendall, Horse Country, Fontainebleau and other adjacent areas, and has been re-elected continuously with very high percentages (78 percent in 2014, 77 percent in 2010, 77 percent in 2006).

He says what drives him most is an unwavering concern for protecting the community, especially from detrimental development. Focused on the implementation of his vision for his district, he said he is running for re-election in August 2018 to complete his mandate, as allowed by the term limit law.

Over the years, Souto has been fighting passionately for the protection of a place he holds dear to his heart — Horse Country.

“We have a great place in the world; we have to take care of it and protect it,” Souto said.

Development projects have threatened Horse Country several times throughout his tenure. He always has fought to preserve this piece of paradise in the county for those who love green spaces and agriculture. Agriculture in Miami-Dade County is a $3 billion a year business producing an array of fruits, flowers, trees, and different kinds of livestock.

Souto now is beginning to crank up his campaign and flexing the muscles of his political machine for his re-election.

“My district covers the area of Westchester, a big part of Kendall and most of Fontainebleau — areas that currently need cultural developments.” Souto said, hinting at the future he foresees.

His current agenda is focused particularly on contributing to the growing cultural movement in this part of Miami-Dade County.

All these projects are funded.

“I am very proud to say that I am always observing and in touch with my community, trying to fix what is broken, and preemptively fix what would break. That is what I do,” Souto said during a recent visit to Miami’s Community Newspapers’ offices to announce his campaign for 2018.

This practical, can-do approach to public service has been his hallmark for years, not only with Miami-Dade County, but also at the state level. Souto was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in November 1984 and re-elected in 1986. Elected then to the Florida Senate in 1988 where he served until 1992 (re-elected).

He then came to Miami-Dade County when single member districts were established in 1992 to represent his community of Westchester, Kendall, Horse Country, and Fontainebleau.

Souto’s dedication to his community has deep roots. He was born in December 1938 in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, in the center of that island nation, to a family involved agri-business. He is a veteran of the Bay of Pigs invasion special infiltration teams (founding member #2504). He also served for several years in the CIA.

A graduate of the University of Miami School of Business, he lives with Berta, his wife of 54 years, in Westchester. They have three married children and eight grandchildren.

Souto can be contacted by email at javiersouto@miamidade.gov or by phone at 305-222-2116. His office addresses are (district) 9766 SW 24 St., Suite 1, Miami, FL 33165; (commission) 111 NW 1 St. Miami, FL 33128. Also get more information at www.miamidade.gov/district10.