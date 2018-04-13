Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez is hosting the American Cancer Society Bark For Life Miami, a canine event to fight cancer this Saturday, April 14, 2018, at West Kendall District Park, 11255 SW 157 Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Commissioner is joined by West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Emergent Physicians in helping to bring this event together so families and their dogs can walk to honor the caregiving qualities of their canine “best friends” and for the cancer survivors.

Commissioner Martinez wants to invite you and your canine friend to join the American Cancer Society for Bark for Life Miami. Bark for Life is a noncompetitive walk for dogs and their owners to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. It is $25.00 per dog and $15.00 for additional dogs to enter this event. The activities for the day will include demonstrations, contests, a kid zone, vendors and food.

“Every dollar raised here will help save lives and help create a world with less cancer,” said Commissioner Martinez.

The American Cancer Society Bark For Life is a fundraising event honoring the life-long contributions of our Canine Caregivers. It presents an opportunity for people to be empowered through their canine companion partnerships and to contribute to cancer cures through the mission of the American Cancer Society. Canine companions demonstrate unconditional love, joy, security, compassion, and no judgments of cancer survivor’s abilities or appearances. The American Cancer Society Bark For Life is an irresistible way to partner with your canine best friend, smile, and make new friends, canine and human.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

WHAT: American Cancer Society Bark for Life Miami

WHEN: Saturday, April 14, 2018, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: West Kendall District Park, 11255 SW 157th Avenue, Miami, FL 33196