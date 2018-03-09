Commissioner Joe A. Martinez to host free Family Movie Night in Kendale Lakes Park

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez is hosting one of his favorite community activities: “Movie Night at the Park,” where families can get together and watch a FREE movie under the stars at a local park.

Residents are invited to watch the Academy Award-winning movie “COCO” on Friday, March 9, 2018 at Kendale Lakes Park, 7850 SW 142nd Avenue. The movie will begin at sunset at approximately 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to sit comfortably throughout the film. Families can also enjoy hot dogs with chips, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, refreshments, face painting and balloon art during the event.

“It’s going to be a fun evening. These movie nights at the park are a great opportunity for the whole family to enjoy quality time together in the ambiance and beauty of a theater under the stars,” said Commissioner Martinez.

For more information, please call Commissioner Martinez’s District Office at 305-552-1155

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

WHAT: “Movie Night at the Park”

WHEN: March 9, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. The movie will begin at sunset, approximately 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Kendale Lakes Park, 7850 SW 142nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33183