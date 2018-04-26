Commissioner Joe A. Martinez to present a proclamation to Chef Adrianne

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez will present a Proclamation to honor Chef Adrianne, recognizing her strong determination in opening Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar with limited resources at a very young age, for actively donating to and supporting our first responders and her commitment to help others in our community. The presentation of the Proclamation will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018, at her restaurant, located at 11510 SW 147th Avenue, Miami, FL 33196.

Adrianne Calvo, better known as Chef Adrianne, opened Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar in 2007 in a strip mall in West Kendall at 22 years old. Chef Adrianne has become well known in our community for her culinary skills, and her restaurant has developed a reputation as a “hidden gem.” She will be celebrating the restaurant’s 11th anniversary this year. Chef Adrianne has written four cookbooks and has gained accolades across the country. She has been recognized by many prestigious organizations and was honored as a featured chef on NBC’s “6 in the Mix.”

Chef Adrianne received the St. Jude’s “All About the Kids Award” in 2014 for donating her culinary skills and cooking for the patients and their families who stay at St. Jude’s every holiday season. She is the Culinary Ambassador of Baptist Hospital, which is how she brings awareness for a healthier and delicious way of eating in our community. Chef Adrianne does all of this as it is her greatest pleasure to help her community and those who suffer from cancer and other similar illnesses. She developed the “Make it Count” Foundation to help children and their families suffering from this tragic disease after losing her sister to Cancer in 2006. Therefore, it is only fitting to acknowledge and praise this achievement by proclaiming April 27, 2018 Chef Adrianne’s Day.

“I am honored to recognize Chef Adrianne for her strength and continued commitment to help those going through very difficult situations in our community,” said Commissioner Martinez. “Her continuous support for our police and firefighters as well as the Police Officers Assistance Trust and all of her charity work are why she is so deserving of this.”

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

WHAT: Presentation of Proclamation to Chef Adrianne

WHEN: April 27, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: 11510 SW 147th Avenue, Miami, FL, 33196