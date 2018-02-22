Commissioner Xavier Suarez is coming to the KFHA on February 26th!

Town Hall Meeting

Monday – February 26, 2018 – 7:00 PM

Special Guest

Commissioner Suarez will address County issues and take questions from the audience.

KFHA President, Michael Rosenberg, has asked Commissioner Suarez to share his personal family story, the struggle that his parents had when they came to the United States, how he got into politics, his experience as Mayor and, now, the pride in his son, Miami’s new Mayor, Francis Suarez, as well as his other children.

You are invited to attend this special and personal evening with Commissioner Xavier Suarez.

For more info, please contact:

Michael Rosenberg

KFHA President

Phone: (305) 439-3571

Email: kfhanews@gmail.com OR Miles Moss

Phone: (305) 386-1212

Fax: (305) 386-5844

Email: milesmoss@gmail.com

Visit our website at: kfha.org

Kendall Village Center ‘Civic Pavilion’ (“Little House”)

8625 SW 124 Avenue

(across from Regal Cinema box office)