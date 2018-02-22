Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Commissioner Xavier Suarez is coming to the KFHA on February 26th!

By: Kendall Federation of Homeowner Associations |February 22, 2018

Town Hall Meeting

Monday – February 26, 2018 – 7:00 PM
Special Guest

Commissioner Xavier Suarez

Commissioner Suarez will address County issues and take questions from the audience.

KFHA President, Michael Rosenberg, has asked Commissioner Suarez to share his personal family story, the struggle that his parents had when they came to the United States, how he got into politics, his experience as Mayor and, now, the pride in his son, Miami’s new Mayor, Francis Suarez, as well as his other children.

You are invited to attend this special and personal evening with Commissioner Xavier Suarez.

For more info, please contact:

Michael Rosenberg
KFHA President
Phone: (305) 439-3571
Email: kfhanews@gmail.com

OR

Miles Moss
Phone: (305) 386-1212
Fax: (305) 386-5844
Email: milesmoss@gmail.com

Visit our website at: kfha.org

Click the photo above for directions.

Kendall Village Center ‘Civic Pavilion’ (“Little House”)
8625 SW 124 Avenue
(across from Regal Cinema box office)

