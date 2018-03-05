Bringing information and education to the community

The Residences of United HomeCare invites the community-at-large to its Community Health Fair and Assisted Living OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in West Kendall at 9355 S.W. 158 Avenue, Miami, FL 33196.

With a focus on seniors and family caregivers, the Community Health Fair, will offer information booths on a variety of senior services and care solutions. Blood Pressure Screening and more will be provided by United HomeCare® and West Kendall Baptist Hospital. Participants will enjoy Tai Chi Classes, Nutritious Green Smoothies, and hear from experts on healthy aging. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, participants will also enjoy a lively D.J., face painting for the grandkids, a chance to win a raffle and plenty of healthy snacks. Organizations participating in the Community Health Fair include the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, the SHINE Program of the Alliance for Aging and United HomeCare.

Mini Tours of The Residences of United HomeCare will also be offered showcasing West Kendall’s newest 122-unit, state-of-the-art facility for Senior Assisted Living. To learn more about The Residences of United HomeCare, please visit www.theresidencesuhc.com and www.unitedhomecare.com. For private tours call 305-716-0710.

Register for this event through Eventbrite by CLICKING HERE.

For more information call 305-716-0710.