This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Congregation Dor Chadash, a newly formed synagogue in Kendall, recently donated money and toys to Shalom Bayit, a program of Jewish Community Services of South Florida (jcsfl.org) dedicated to helping domestic abuse survivors and their families.

The event, held in the congregation’s sanctuary and social hall, 9400 SW 87 Ave., coincided with the beginning of Hanukkah, the Jewish “Festival of Lights.” Dor Chadash received a grant from the Jewish Volunteer Center, in partnership with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Florida, to underwrite the brunch.

“This is just one of the ways our congregation is reaching out and becoming more and more involved in the South Florida community,” said Rabbi Jonathan Tabachnikoff, spiritual leader of the congregation. “Domestic abuse is one of the real challenges our community faces and Shalom Bayit — which means Peace in the Home — addresses the needs of domestic abuse survivors and their families. Our congregants and religious school students were thrilled to participate.”

Shalom Bayit currently serves 35 clients including 65 children throughout Miami-Dade County. Among other services, the JCS program provides emergency shelter and interim housing in a safe house, financial assistance for food and clothing, rent, utility and child care assistance and pro bono legal services to survivors of domestic abuse.

Under the guidance of congregant Shirley Lockenbach, the Dor Chadash effort raised more than $1,600 and donated a large number of new toys, games, clothing and books for Shalom Bayit.

“It is very gratifying to be able to help this very worthwhile JCS program,” said Lockenbach, who has raised funds and collected gifts for Shalom Bayit for four previous years with Temple Bet Breira Samu-El Or Olom. “Domestic abuse survivors and their families — especially the children — are among our society’s most vulnerable. If we can provide these families with joy at Hanukkah time, then we have performed a mitzvah (good deed).”

For more information on Congregation Dor Chadash, contact the temple at 305-595-3008. For information on Shalom Bayit, visit http://jcsfl.org/programs/domestic-abuse-prevention-shalom-bayit/.