Congregation Dor Chadash — A New Generation — has begun to make a name for itself in the Kendall/South Dade area with its unique Shabbat services at the synagogue, 9400 SW 87 Ave.

“Shabbat services can be fun as well as meaningful,” said Rabbi Jonathan Tabachnikoff, who dressed in western garb — complete with sheriff’s badge — for a September Western Shabbat. “Having an occasional ‘themed’ Shabbat makes the services even more enjoyable for the congregation.”

Recently, the newly formed congregation celebrated a Chocolate Lovers Shabbat, with the Oneg put together by congregant — and temple office administrator — Linda Hornik featuring more than 150 types of chocolates.

Tabachnikoff, who like his late father Rabbi Barry Tabachnikoff, loves chocolate, began the services with, “Hello, my name is Jonathan and I’m a choc-a-holic.”

At the end of the service, which traditionally ends with the prayer over the challah, Tabachnikoff revealed a chocolate challah, which he invited congregants to share.

Hornik, who has been doing Chocolate Shabbats for 25 years — since her days at Temple Or Olom — filled the Social Hall with everything from a chocolate fountain, chocolate punch and even chocolate dipped potato chips. Only a temporary electrical problem in the kitchen stopped Hornik from adding a wealth of chocolate baked goods to the 152 pounds of chocolates this year. Included were several items from out of state experienced by congregants and several guests over the years, which have become popular favorites and a “must have” according to Hornik.

The Western and Chocolate Shabbats were the first two of several themed services being planned.

The congregation also celebrated a special Beatles-themed service on Feb. 10, featuring special guest musician Harvey Kaufman and Cantor Don Bennett. The service featured musical influences from the Beatles as well as words of the liturgy set to Beatles melodies.

On Feb. 17, a special PJ Library Children’s Shabbat which will be ccelebrated by Rabbi Tabachnikoff, his wife Lori Tabachnikoff and Cantor Bennett. Catering to young families with smaller children, kids are encouraged to come in their pajamas for the 6 p.m. service.

Complimentary pizza and refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. Regular services, at 7:30 p.m., will follow the children’s services.

To RSVP for the children’s services or to learn more about Dor Chadash, call 305-595-3838 or send email to dorchadashtemp@gmail.com.