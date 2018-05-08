Congregation Dor Chadash holds monthly senior Shabbat dinners

Congregation Dor Chadash, one of Kendall’s most active, community-oriented synagogues, is holding a monthly program, the Shabbat Dinner Club for Jewish Seniors of South Dade — partially funded by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation — in the congregation’s social hall, 9400 SW 87 Ave.

The next monthly dinner, which precedes Shabbat services, begins at 6:30 p.m. on May 18.

“These dinners provide an excellent opportunity for Jewish seniors to share a delicious dinner in a warm, caring setting,” said Dor Chadash Rabbi Jonathan Tabachnikoff. “For many of these seniors this is a chance to reconnect with friends. The popularity of these dinners surpassed our wildest expectations.”

The first three senior Shabbat dinners have averaged around 80 people including, at the last gathering, Gil and Ellie Levine, who have been married for 65 years.

“We see a lot of the people we haven’t seen in years,” Gil Levine, 88, said. “We like the people here and dinners like this draws people to the temple.”

In addition to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation’s funding, the Hornik Family foundation has provided funds to continue the dinners until December.

Cost of the dinners for seniors 70 years old and older is only $5 per person and $18 per person for those under 70.

For more information, contact Dor Chadash at 305-595-3838.