Dr. Juan A. Fernandez, nephrologist on the medical staff of Coral Gables Hospital, joins the hospital’s leadership team as the chief of staff.

Dr. Fernandez was elected by the hospital’s medical staff and will serve a two-year term.

As chief of staff, Dr. Fernandez will lead the hospital’s medical staff of over 300 physicians and will serve as a member of the hospital’s board of directors. Dr. Fernandez will serve as a liaison between the hospital’s administrative staff and its medical staff members. He also will play a key role in making continuous quality improvements, as well as provide medical staff input for all major expansion and renovation projects.

“Dr. Fernandez was selected by his peers because of his commitment to Coral Gables Hospital,” said Patrick Downes, hospital CEO. “We are pleased to welcome him into his new role, and he will serve as an excellent representative for our medical staff.”

Dr. Fernandez has been a member of the medical staff at Coral Gables Hospital since 1995.

He graduated from the University of Northeastern Catholic University and completed his doctorate in Medicine Doctoral Thesis on Medical and Surgical Therapy for Peptic Ulcer Disease. He is certified with the Federation of State Medical Boards, American Board of Physician Specialties and Good Clinical Practice.

Coral Gables Hospital is a 245-bed acute care hospital located at 3100 Douglas Rd. in the heart of historic Coral Gables.