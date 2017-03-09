The Scholastic Art Awards are the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition initiatives for creative teens.

The program gives thousands of students throughout America the opportunity to broaden their creative horizons while earning local and national recognition.

The objective is to foster the confidence of young artists and give them the opportunity to be recognized for their creative achievements by the world at large. Founded in 1923 by Scholastic Inc., the nation’s leading publisher of children’s book and educational materials, the awards have been administered since 1992 by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, a not-for-profit corporation.

The Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition showcases select artwork created by middle school and high school students from the United States, Canada, U.S. Territories, and U.S.-sponsored schools abroad. Entry materials reach 12 million students in 99 percent of America’s schools and attract more than 250,000 entries each year.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is the regional sponsor of the awards. At the conclusion of the Miami-Dade County Regional Exposition, one of 81 across the country, top award-winning artworks are forwarded to the national program in New York City. Each work is reviewed by a panel of art professionals for originality, technical skill and the emergence of personal voice or vision. National awardees are honored at the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Award-winning artwork is installed in galleries in New York, and at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, DC adjacent to the White House.

Participants, supported by their visual arts teachers and other community mentors, create and submit their best works of art. This year the jurors reviewed approximately 2,000 individual artwork over four days.

Coral Reef Senior High School has announced the following recipients awards and their categories:

Gold Key Awards Artists: Nuria Dolphin (Art Portfolio) and Samantha Smith (Art Portfolio). These artists were presented with a gold key pin and a certificate on the regional level. Their artworks are forwarded to New York City for national judging works.

Silver Key Award Artists: Leira Padron (Drawing & Illustration) and Brianna Marshall (Printmaking). These artists are presented the silver key pin and a certificate on the regional level.

The following students were recognized as Honorable Mention: Eva Bibas (Digital Art); Marissa Diaz (Painting); Alyssa Goosby (Printmaking); Leira Padron (Drawing & Illustration); Caitlyn Ridgeway (Drawing & Illustration), and Gabriella Torres (Painting).

The Awards have fostered creativity and talent and feature a notable list of alumni recipients including: Richard Avedon, Mel Bochner,

Truman Capote, Frances Farmer, Red Grooms, Stephen King, Bernard Malamud, Joyce Maynard, Duane Michals, Joyce Carol Oates, Philip Pearlstein, Robert Redford and Andy Warhol.