Coral Reef Senior High School has announced its five Posse Scholarship winners. The outstanding seniors with their Posse schools are: Jonathan Nicoleau (Davidson), Mario Garcia (Syracuse University), Sara Sarmiento (Mount Holyoke College), Maria Medina (Hamilton College) and Nicole Arce (Pomona College).

The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained 6,993 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential to become Posse Scholars. Since 1989, these students — many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes — have been receiving four-year, full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner institutions of higher education.

The Posse Partner schools from Miami are: Davidson, Franklin and Marshall College, Hamilton, Mt. Holyoke, Pomona, and Syracuse University. Most important, Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.