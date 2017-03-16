Coral Reef Senior High School’s William Gilmore, a graduating senior in the Engineering Technology Academy, was selected as an official winner of the 2017 Disney Dreamers Academy Essay Contest.

The prize package included an invitation to attend Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and Essence magazine at the Walt Disney World Resort, Mar. 9-12.

The Disney Dreamers Academy’s intent is to teach the 100-plus high school students how to Dream BIG and Discover the Possibilities. The weekend included: educational sessions, guest speakers, and hands-on learning opportunities throughout the living classroom of the Walt Disney World Resort.

As discovered during the past nine years of this program, it can be life changing for the students and continues to be awe-inspiring for the cast.

William’s Dreamers Profile includes: “I am a senior at Coral Reef Senior High School in Miami, Florida. I am enrolled in the Gifted and Engineering Magnet programs. My many interests include Art, Engineering and African Studies. My dream is to become a film director, screenwriter, producer, and publish my own line of comic books featuring Black superheroes. I am the founder of the Pre-Engineering Society 4 Youth Web family on Facebook. I hold to the belief that creating more art will lead to the development of young leaders.”