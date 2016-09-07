County rides into future with new mobile ticketing options

The way we travel between destinations is continuously evolving and electronic options to access and pay for travel modes are changing as well.

Innovation is at the forefront of initiatives at Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW), which is why integrating a mobile ticketing application into existing devices is crucial.

Recently, Miami-Dade County commissioners approved a request from DTPW to upgrade the automated fare collection system and incorporate a new mobile ticketing application. This upgrade will allow riders to purchase, obtain and validate tickets for events right on their phones.

The phased project will eventually bring together available transportation options — parking, ride share, bike share, public transit, and even taxis — under one interoperable system.

“Mobile ticketing is the payment mode of the future,” said Alice N. Bravo, PE, director of DTPW. “We know that our riders rely heavily on their mobile phones, so in order to make their trip as seamless as possible, paying for transit with your phone makes it that much easier to save time and money.

“It’s important for our transit system to incorporate the latest technologies, so this option is just another way we’re moving forward into the future of transportation,” Bravo continued. “We hope to have all our stations, fareboxes, and vending machines fully equipped with the latest technology over the next year.”

Whether navigating through congested roadways or stepping onto a railcar, one thing remains a constant — mobility. So why not make it easier to get around while utilizing just one device? Travel seamlessly with DTPW.

Download the free Miami-Dade Transit Tracker app by visiting www.miamidade.gov/transit/transit-tracker-app and start planning for your next trip today. For more information on transit services, riders can visit DTPW’s homepage, or call 305-891-3131, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.