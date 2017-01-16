What: Momentum is building in the autism community for the much-anticipated 7th Annual Dan Marino Foundation (DMF) WalkAbout Autism & Expo, brought to you by Walgreens, presented by Badia Spices. On Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Dan Marino, the Marino Family and The Dan Marino Foundation will once again transform Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, into a magical place where family, friends and loved ones will create memories that will last a lifetime.

The annual DMF WalkAbout Autism & Expo started in 2010 by The Dan Marino Foundation provides a powerful and inspiring platform for South Floridians to come together as a community in an effort to promote awareness, raise funds for innovative initiatives and advocate for the needs of people living with autism. Each year this epic event gathers close to 20,000 participants who walk together with an ultimate pursuit of inspiring the world to embrace autism acceptance.

Who: Claire & Dan Marino, Founders of The Dan Marino Foundation; Current & Alumni Miami Dolphins Players and Cheerleaders; State & Local Elected Officials, as well as Local News and Television Anchors; together with the South Florida Autism Community.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Home of the Miami Dolphins

347 Don Shula Drive – Miami Gardens, FL 33056



When: This exciting and unique event will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2017