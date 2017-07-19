Doggone, it’s summertime at Miami-Dade Animal Services!

As happens every year, Miami-Dade Animal Services’ new shelter has been very busy this summer and with more room comes more adoption opportunities. Animal Services is calling out to the community to help make room in their heart by choosing from hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens waiting to find a loving home.

And because it’s about saving lives and to encourage and motivate pet lovers in their decision, through Monday, July 31, 2017, adoptions are FREE for all pets, including puppies. Pet adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, de-worming, microchip and a one-year dog license tag.

You can adopt at the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral, the Petco Adoption Center in South Miami and at all off-site Animal Services pet adoption events.

For those not ready to adopt, there are other ways to help:

Help us spread the word to all your friends, family and co-workers.

Become a pet foster parent. Offer a senior or special needs pet a temporary home. When pets are in foster care it helps create space for pets coming into the shelter.

If you find a lost pet, please try to hold on to it and call 3-1-1 to report the found pet. Post and share the pet on Social Media lost and found pet forums, create flyers to post around the neighborhood. Take the pet to a local veterinarian and ask them to scan for a microchip. All of these can help reunite the lost pet with their owner quickly.

For more information, visit animals.miamidade.gov or call 3-1-1.