Miami Dolphins Youth Programs, in partnership with the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) and the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA), today hosted Dade vs. Broward Youth All-Star Games presented by Broward College. The top youth football players from Miami-Dade and Broward County that play in the AYFL, FYFL, Great Miami Pop Warner, Gold Coast Pop Warner, Miami Xtreme as well as NYFL and YASL in age groups 7U-14U participated in games throughout the day. High school coaches from around the area coached the youth all-star teams, creating the opportunity for mentorship and development of the youth coaches.

“Following the success of the sixth Dade vs. Broward High School All-Star game, we were excited to continue the competition with extremely talented youth players from across South Florida,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Youth Programs Twan Russell. “Having high school coaches leading today’s games continued to nurture the bond between the local high school and youth programs as well.”

Following each game, the winning team was awarded with a trophy, and players from both teams kept their game jerseys and were given a 2017 Dade vs. Broward All-Star t-shirt to commemorate their efforts.

The Miami Dolphins Youth Programs’ mission is to emphasize the importance of education, physical fitness, and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment. The Miami Dolphins Youth Programs’ vision is to prepare the next generation of leaders in staying physically active through our Junior Training Camps (JTC), Youth Football Clinics, and Youth Football Camps. The goal of the event is to promote Youth Football in the south Florida community.

2017 Dolphins Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game Winners

8U: Miami-Dade 12, Broward 6

9U: Miami-Dade 6, Broward 0

10U: Miami-Dade 13, Broward 6

11U: Broward 39, Miami-Dade 13

12U: Broward 18, Miami-Dade 12

13U/14U: Miami-Dade 36, Broward 8

***Image Credit: Miami Dolphins***