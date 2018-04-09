Doral Chamber of Commerce welcomes Doral Business Council Members

One thing that is true in life…. and business is certainly no exception, is that there are always changes. Businesses open and close, the market goes up and down and all one in the business world can do is roll with the changes and ideally, prosper. Being informed of the business environment, particularly within a certain geographical and demographical area along with the technological tools which can make or break a business is vital. The Doral Chamber of Commerce offers businesses these tools while promoting its members.

In the comparably new and vibrant city of Doral, the Doral Chamber of Commerce is opening its welcoming arms to the members of the recently closed Doral Business Council (DBC). Opening its welcoming arms means that former members of the DBC may transfer seamlessly with free memberships for 3 months from the DBC’s closing date of April 5th. “The Doral Chamber of Commerce welcomes you with open arms and is ready to help you take your business to the next level with exciting programs and New Media tools”, says Manny Sarmiento, President and CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the benefits provided to its members include; Social Media Training, QuickBooks Training, Word Press Training in addition to e-mail lists and customer targeting. For over a decade, the Doral Chamber of Commerce has been spear heading business education programs, practical networking events, and innovative marketing strategies and as a result, is being recognized as, “the leading organization for growing your business in Doral.”

DBC members can contact David Palomino at david@doralchamber.com or can apply online for their free Doral Chamber of Commerce membership at http://www.doralchamber.org/membership and choosing the DBC Transition Option.

Contact: Manny Sarmiento – CEO / President Doral Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (305) 477-7600 – Office / (305) 546-3301 – Cell manny@doralchamber.com / www.doralchamber.org/membership