The University of Miami Health System Sports Medicine Institute brought all of its advanced specialists – including Lee Kaplan, M.D., Chief of Sports Medicine – to the Lennar Foundation Medical Center when it opened late last year. UM athletes, weekend warriors, professional athletes, and everyone else with an injury are now being seen in the spectacular new center on UM’s Coral Gables campus.

What sets this sports medicine institute apart is its multidisciplinary approach – a new clinical delivery model that can truly be supported only by an academic medical system. Says Kaplan, “The ability to have everything in one place, focused on the total patient experience, from coming in, to physical therapy, to all the radiologic tests and procedures, and to have surgery right there is quite unique.”

Experts in shoulders, knees, feet and ankles, hips, concussions, and neurology are now treating patients at Lennar. Sports cardiology, sports psychology, kinesiology, and sports nutrition also are integrated into the care. Having everything in the same building brings significant benefits, including in safety and outcomes.

