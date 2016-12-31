Duffy’s Sports Grill launches new location in Kendall Village Center

Duffy’s Sports Grill, Florida’s leading family-owned sports-themed restaurant, recently opened its third Miami-Dade location at 8575 SW 124 Ave. inside Kendall Village Center.

To celebrate, the restaurant kicked off the grand opening with activities including an appearance from the Duffy’s Street Team, prize giveaways, balloon artists and more. Additionally, guests received a complimentary keepsake photo (sent by email or via social media) using their new photo app.

“We are thrilled to continue growing throughout Miami-Dade County with our Kendall location,” said Duffy’s Sports Grill president, Jason Emmett. “We pride ourselves on being a spot for locals and we look forward to introducing Kendall residents to Duffy’s commitment to top quality food, memorable hospitality, and community involvement.”

The new 11,642-square-foot restaurant features 117 60-inch high definition flat screen TV’s broadcasting all satellite sports action, 20 ice cold beers on tap, plus two large cocktail and bar areas complete with sleek, upscale décor with iconic sports memorabilia.

The restaurant also has seating for 400 patrons and will feature specialty menu items with an emphasis on freshly prepared ingredients and grilled items such as their award-winning burgers, Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl, Jumbo Lump Crab Mac ‘n Cheese, and handcrafted cocktails including the Gummy Bear Martini.

To view the menu, download the DuffysMVP mobile app available on both Apple and Android devices, or visit the website at www.DuffysMVP.com. Become an MVP member when you visit to earn points toward free meals, receive exclusive offers, and even avoid the wait with call ahead seating.