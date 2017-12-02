Duramax Diesel is the way to go with 2018 Denali Canyon

General Motors’ Denali Canyon received minor changes for 2018, and that is a good thing.

The iconic Denali model dresses up the truck with chrome cladding, bigger wheels, and better interior materials. Its infotainment system is excellent. Without a doubt, the highly skilled Canyon slots near the top of its class.

The mid-size Canyon essentially is a downsized GMC Sierra, with strikingly similar style and ample ability. It is available with GM’s exclusive diesel inline-four that’s fuel efficient and can tow up to 7,700 pounds. The Canyon has two cargo-bed and cab styles that pair with several powertrain choices. The base 200-hp inline-four has a standard six-speed manual; the 308-hp V-6 is exceedingly quick, and the vehicle I test drove, the mini Duramax diesel, makes 369 pound-feet of torque.

And although the 2.8-liter Duramax four-cylinder sacrifices some track speed in favor of fuel efficiency and towing proficiency, it shines around town with gobs of low-end torque that boost the pickup at lower speeds. The Canyon’s turbo-diesel is surprisingly polished — but it will cost buyers a chunk of change, adding between $4,000 and $5,000, depending on the model and drivetrain.

So what else is new this year? A washer-fluid-level sensor is now standard on all models and GM’s Active Tow also is available. The towing system helps the driver align the pickup when reversing to hook up a trailer — a standard on the diesel model.

In terms of ride and handling, the Canyon can corner as well as any competitor, and is more agile than that of full-size trucks. On bumpy and unpaved roads, the Canyon is very capable, while at highway speeds, it is stable and relaxed.

One commonality of full-size pickups is a spacious interior, and the Canyon’s front-passenger space gets close to that of the big guys. While the front seats are definitely among the most spacious in their class, second-row passengers in the Canyon don’t fare as well with 35.8 inches of legroom.

Also, the top-tier Denali’s interior trim seems more mainstream than elite. The Canyon features an upright instrument panel layout and controls that are easy to reach and read. But plastic toggle switches for accessory equipment on the center stack don’t offer an impressive look. High on function and low on flash.

When it comes to infotainment, however, the Canyon’s IntelliLink system is the most responsive system in its class. It’s both attractive and intuitive. The Diesel model has a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen, which is super easy to use. The Denali also offers an exclusive wireless charging pad, a standard Bose premium audio system, and available features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Canyon may not have as much room for carrying suitcases inside the cab, but it has the most cargo-bed volume and significantly more space for smaller items than its rivals. The Canyon’s deep center-console bin, multiple door pockets, and other miscellaneous storage spots throughout the cabin provide refuge for an assortment of loose items. For items that take up a lot of space, there’s a giant plastic bin under the rear seat (only on the crew cab)

When it comes to exterior appeal, there is no question: The Canyon definitely looks like a smaller GMC Sierra. The big truck’s rectangular, indented wheel arches, large vertical grille, and distinctive headlights are all scaled down on this handsome pickup.

The Canyon rates average scores in NHTSA’s crash testing and offers only two active safety features, including GM’s Teen Driver system, standard on all Canyons.

With its big-truck feel in a downsized package, and the exclusive diesel option, the Canyon gets above-average fuel economy. My 2.8-liter Duramax turbo-diesel boasts best-in-class numbers at 22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway. And it comes in at a sticker price just over $43,000.

Grant Miller is the publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. He may be contacted by calling 305-662-2277 or via email at Grant@CommunityNewspapers.com.