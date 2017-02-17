Eleven students from Belen Jesuit Preparatory School have been nominated for a 2017 Silver Knight, community service awards given by The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald.

Art: Carlos Machado

Athletics: Patrick Maher

Drama: Oscar Berlanga

English: Andres Balcazar

General Scholarship: Esteban Guio

Mathematics: Jovier Jimenez

Music and Dance: Nicolas Aguilar

Science: Andres Pinate

Social Science: Alejandro Smith

Speech and Debate: Kevin Simauchi

World Languages: Jorge Miro-Quesada.

“We are proud to recognize our talented Silver Knight Nominees whose outstanding academic achievements and selfless commitment to service have positively impacted our school and community,” said Mr. Jose E. Roca, principal. “These students have worked very hard for this recognition and we wish them all the best as they move forward in the competition.”

The Silver Knight Awards ceremony will be held at the James L. Knight Center on May 17 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The identities of the 30 Silver Knights (15 in Miami Dade County & 15 in Broward County) and 90 Honorable Mentions (45 in Miami Dade County & 45 in Broward County) are revealed at the ceremony.

Each nominee is introduced and receives a certificate. Silver Knights receive $2,000, a Silver Knight statue and a medallion presented by American Airlines. The Honorable Mentions are presented $500 and an engraved plaque. The cash awards are made possible in part by the generous support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

The Jesuits founded Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in 1854 in Havana, Cuba. In 1961, Belen and all private schools were confiscated by the new political regime. The School was re-established in Miami that same year and has grown over the last five decades. Currently the enrollment is nearly 1,500 male students in grades 6 to 12 and has over 6-thousand alumni. Since 2006, Belen Jesuit has been named one of the Top 50 U.S. Catholic High Schools by the National Catholic High School Honor Roll.