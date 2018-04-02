FCA Glory Run 5K

The Greater Miami Fellowship of Christian Athletes welcomes you to take part in the 5th annual “Glory Run” 5K… running to change lives in our city!
The FCA Vision:
To see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.
Event Information:
- Certified 5K course at scenic Tropical Park
- Kids 13 and under 1k fun run
- NEW for 2018 – Top 3 Overall Clydesdale and Athena Award Category
- Virtual runner registration now available to allow runners/walkers to cover the distance on their own course and their own pace. Feel free to Walk, jog or run anywhere you would like—on a local track, through your neighborhood, even on a treadmill. Then report the results to Miami FCA. Remember, this event is for fun and support, and all on the honor system.
All registered participants will receive commemorative finisher’s medal, commemorative bib, and tech shirt.
Event details and schedule
Location: Tropical Park
Dates: Saturday, April 21, 2018, 6:15 AM – 12:00 noon
Time: 6:15am Check-in Begins | 7:30am 5K Walk/Run Begins | 8:30am Kids 1k Fun Run
Address: 7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155
Parking: Free parking
Fees: Various prices
Fees include: Commemorative Finisher’s medal, tech shirt, and racers bib
Attention: Early Packet pick-up will be on 4/19/18 at:
Place: GO RUN
Time: 11am to 7pm
Runners and walkers can arrive early to Tropical Park to pick up your race packet and t-shirt at 6:15am
Race/Walk starts at 7:30am
Kids 1k fun run starts at approximately 8:30am
Awards: Top 3 Overall Male/Female, NEW Top 3 Overall Clydesdale and Athena Category (Men 200 pounds and up / Women 155 pounds and up), then top 3 male/female in 5 year increments (awards for 5K only)
Fun, Fellowship, Music, & Table Displays
For Sponsorship opportunities and to register as a Runner/Walker, visit www.miamifca.org
For additional event information please email us at: fcaendurancemiami@gmail.com
Check out the Glory Run 2015 drone video covering event: http://youtu.be/2-NNjZCe7So
Unite your two passions, faith and athletics.
