FCA Glory Run 5K

The Greater Miami Fellowship of Christian Athletes welcomes you to take part in the 5th annual “Glory Run” 5K… running to change lives in our city!

The FCA Vision:

To see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.

Event Information:

Certified 5K course at scenic Tropical Park

Kids 13 and under 1k fun run

NEW for 2018 – Top 3 Overall Clydesdale and Athena Award Category

Virtual runner registration now available to allow runners/walkers to cover the distance on their own course and their own pace. Feel free to Walk, jog or run anywhere you would like—on a local track, through your neighborhood, even on a treadmill. Then report the results to Miami FCA. Remember, this event is for fun and support, and all on the honor system.

All registered participants will receive commemorative finisher’s medal, commemorative bib, and tech shirt.

Event details and schedule

Location: Tropical Park Dates: Saturday, April 21, 2018, 6:15 AM – 12:00 noon Time: 6:15am Check-in Begins | 7:30am 5K Walk/Run Begins | 8:30am Kids 1k Fun Run Address: 7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155 Parking: Free parking Fees: Various prices Fees include: Commemorative Finisher’s medal, tech shirt, and racers bib Attention: Early Packet pick-up will be on 4/19/18 at: Place: GO RUN 11650 N Kendall Dr. Miami, FL 33176 Time: 11am to 7pm

Runners and walkers can arrive early to Tropical Park to pick up your race packet and t-shirt at 6:15am

Race/Walk starts at 7:30am

Kids 1k fun run starts at approximately 8:30am

Awards: Top 3 Overall Male/Female, NEW Top 3 Overall Clydesdale and Athena Category (Men 200 pounds and up / Women 155 pounds and up), then top 3 male/female in 5 year increments (awards for 5K only)

Fun, Fellowship, Music, & Table Displays

For Sponsorship opportunities and to register as a Runner/Walker, visit www.miamifca.org For additional event information please email us at: fcaendurancemiami@gmail.com Check out the Glory Run 2015 drone video covering event: http://youtu.be/2-NNjZCe7So

Unite your two passions, faith and athletics.