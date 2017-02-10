Valentine’s Day is upon us. Stress no more – here is a list of where to feast on this romantic holiday!

THE NATIONAL HOTEL’S 50 FLAVORS OF ROMANCE

The National Hotel, a quintessential Miami Beach Art Deco luxury hotel with timeless charm, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with the launch of their 50 Flavors of Romance hotel package, which includes a sensory culinary experience. Inspired by “50 Shades Darker,” the second installment of the “50 Shades” movie trilogy premiering in February 2017, couples who stay at the hotel between February 1-28th, 2017, will experience:

A poolside dinner experience for two in the dark (blind folded) including 50 savory samples of different dishes by Tamara Bistro, concluding with the movie’s signature vanilla ice cream for dessert

50 strawberries served in different styles

50 sips of champagne at the hotel’s Blues Bar

50 roses displayed in the hotel room,

A signed “contract” upon arrival agreeing that “what happens at The National stays at The National.”

IL MULINO NEW YORK OFFERS EXQUISITE MENU ON VALENTINE’S DAY

Treat Your Loved One to Dinner at Famed Italian Eatery at Acqualina Resort & Spa

Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort & Spa, the renowned classic Italian eatery located in the Sunny Isles’ five-star oceanfront hotel, presents an indulgent four-course dinner on Valentine’s Day for $200 per adult.

Guests will begin the meal with their choice of Burrata, tomato with balsamic glaze; Caesar Salad; Rucola, baby arugula with olive oil and fresh lemon topped with shaved aged parmesan cheese; or Zuppa Ortolana. For the second course, couples can choose from four pastas including Penne all’Arrabiata, spicy marinara sauce with garlic and basil; Il Mulino New York’s signature Ravioli ai Porcini bathed in a champagne truffle cream sauce; Gnocchi Truffle with a butter sage sauce; and Risotti Funghi, assorted wild mushrooms with a touch of black truffle. The selection of entrees include Grilled Salmon served with porcini mushrooms sautéed in light garlic and olive oil over broccoli rabe; Langostino served with sautéed spinach; Piccatta di Pollo al Limone sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce; and Costoletta alla Salvia, single cut veal chop grilled with sage and garlic accompanied by roasted potatoes.

For the ultimate sweet ending to an unforgettable evening, guests can sample a delicious selection of desserts featuring Tiramisu, Italian Cheesecake, Flourless Chocolate Cake with chocolate covered strawberries, and a glass of bubbly to celebrate the special evening.

TOSCANA DIVINO OFFERS DECADENT SAN VALENTINO DINNER MENU

Brickell’s Authentic Italian Restaurant Celebrates Valentine’s Day with scallops, caviar, snapper and more!

Toscana Divino is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a San Valentino four-course dinner, crafted by Executive Chef Andrea Marchesin and Chef de Cuisine Stefania Marin, for $65 per person.

The special menu includes Citrus Capesante, scallops and citrus served on a petit bed of mixed greens for the first course; followed by Tortelli Di Mare, red shrimp tortelli in a Calvisius caviar bisque. For the main course, Chef Marchesin will prepare the Dentice al Cartoccio, snapper in papillot accompanied by Mediterranean vegetables. To conclude the savory meal, guests can enjoy the Tris of Passion Fruit, mousse, ice cream and meringue. Couples are encouraged to pair a bottle of wine from Toscana’s extensive wine list with their romantic meal.

TACOS & TEQUILA WITH A KICK OF LOVE

American Social Brickell Hosts Tacos for Two for $44.95

American Social Brickell is spicing up its weekly Taco Tuesday for Valentine’s Day. Couples can indulge in the restaurant’s bottomless self-serve taco bar, a bottomless guacamole, and two margaritas for $44.95 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The all-you-can-eat buffet is complete with chicken, shrimp, ropa vieja and the classic toppings, such as cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, corn salsa, pico de gallo, cilantro and more.

On Saturday, February 11th, guests can also celebrate with “Be My (Ketel) One and Only” specials featuring $150 bottles of Ketel and Rosé and $7 Ketel One Drinks all night long. For the ladies, complimentary champagne will be served from 9pm-10pm.

For reservations, please call 305.223.7004. Valet and boat docking are available.

CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND

WITH SHOOTERS WATERFRONT AND EVENTS BY GRATEFUL PALATE

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Shooters Waterfront and Events by Grateful Palate will offer a day of romance on Saturday, February 11th. Couples, singles and gal-entines are welcome to celebrate early with the restaurants’ cupid-approved specials.

The weekend kicks off with a free one-hour couple’s yoga class taking place on the Shooters’ scenic waterfront lawn from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The restaurant’s wildly popular weekly Yoga and Yolks session, instructed by Taryn Allen, is open to all levels and concludes with a complimentary glass of rosé. Following a rejuvenating class, Shooters invites yogis to indulge in a healthy all-you-can-eat brunch buffet for $34 per person, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for $20 per person and an a la carte menu alongside the picturesque Intracoastal Waterway. The endless brunch assortment includes breakfast meats, a custom omelet station, eggs benedict, sushi, a pancake, waffle and crepe station with all the toppings, bagels with fresh lox, pastries and assorted salads from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the evening, Shooters’ special events venue, Events by Grateful Palate, will offer a special prix fixe dinner menu from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. For $99 per couple, the menu boasts three indulgent courses with starter options including a Crisp Winter Salad, fresh greens, radicchio, beets, fennel, turnip and pomegranate seeds tossed in a red wine dijon vinaigrette; or a Crab and Shrimp Tower, blue crab marinated in remoulade alongside poached shrimp, baby frisse, and heirloom tomatoes. Entrée options include a six-ounce Petite Filet paired with creamy au grautin potatoes and grilled asparagus; Rosemary Lemon Herb Chicken served with butter seared potatoes and heirloom carrots; or Lemon Fennel Pan Seared Pompano accompanied by fresh arugula and mango couscous. Dessert options include Strawberry Cheesecake or Red Velvet Chocolate Cake. Handcrafted cocktails and an international selection of wines by the glass or bottle are available to order at various price points.

Shooters boasts 340 feet of dockage and complimentary valet parking where guests are welcome to come by land or sea. For yoga class reservations, please call 954.566.2855. For dinner reservations, please call 954.566.3044.