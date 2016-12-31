Feeding South Florida receives $100,000 from Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation

Feeding South Florida, the leading domestic hunger-relief organization in the South Florida region, has received $100,000 from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to address food insecurity in South Florida.

The donation is part of a program — called Fill Your Tank — that celebrates Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s 60th anniversary by providing $60 million over six years to fight hunger around the globe. The Fill Your Tank program donations made locally are determined by local Enterprise operations.

Beyond donations, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is supporting the Fill Your Tank program with a hunger awareness and local engagement campaign. Hunger often is invisible and the campaign helps make hunger in communities more visible.

In presenting the donation, Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s vice president of Human Resources in South Florida Kristin Kohler said, “Enterprise Rent-A-Car is woven into the fabric of the South Florida community and food insecurity is an issue for our community. This donation to Feeding South Florida will support those in our area who need a little help to reach to their full potential.”

In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, the counties which Feeding South Florida serves, 784,110 individuals are in need of food assistance. This includes 264,280 children and 130,000 older adults. These individuals don’t get enough food to be healthy and lead an active life.

Feeding South Florida president and CEO Paco Vélez said, “We are deeply grateful for this generous donation from Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, through its Fill Your Tank program. The funds will enable us to keep expanding our School Pantry Program and greatly help to make a difference in the lives of the many South Floridians facing food insecurity.”

For more information about Feeding South Florida, visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 1-954-518-1818.