Ferguson High School student filmmaker wins PSA contest

Eighteen future filmmakers recently submitted their mini-movies to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) with their cinematic vision imagining what a day without water would be like.

“This was WASD’s first Value of Water Public Service Announcement (PSA) Contest and the creativity these high school students displayed was incredible,” said Lester Sola, WASD director. “This contest presented the opportunity for students to really think about how water impacts them daily and introduces a lifestyle of conservation consciousness.

“Our local students are so talented. Based on these submissions, there looks to be many famous filmmakers from South Florida coming along in future years.”

The PSAs were judged on relevance to theme, storytelling impact, originality, production and quality of presentation.

The top three entries were:

First Place: Jessica Koernig, Angela Chapman, Class of 2017

John A. Ferguson Senior High School;

Second Place: Camila Gonzalez, Gabriela Prieto, Jose Luna, 10th grade,

Medical Academy for Science and Technology (MAST), Homestead, and

Third Place: Miah Camacho, 10th grade; Noelle Stieglitz, ninth grade; Micha Thomas, ninth grade, and Alexandra Abello, nin th grade,

South Miami Senior High School.

The winning PSA is airing in many local theaters through Aug. 3. To watch the three top PSAs and to find our more information about participating in the Second Value of Water PSA Video Contest, due by Dec. 8, visit miamidade.gov.