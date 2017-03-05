Jackson Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Jackson Health System, has announced that international superstar Tramar Lacel Dillard, better known as Flo Rida, has become Jackson Health Foundation’s first celebrity ambassador.

Flo Rida is supporting the foundation’s fundraising efforts and elevating its presence as the charity of choice by activating a month-long text to give campaign “Let your Heart Flo.” Supporters can now text the word FLO to the number 20222 and donate $5 to benefit Jackson Health Foundation and the patients who depend on Holtz Children’s Hospital. The Text-To-Give campaign was launched recently during a visit to Holtz Children’s where he had the opportunity to record a lip syncing video of his song My House which will serve as the main promotional piece for the Text-to-Give campaign “Let your Heart Flo.”

The renowned American rapper has been a longtime supporter of Jackson Health System and is determined on spreading the word about the great work being done at one of the nation’s largest and most respected public healthcare networks, dedicated to offering world-class care to all residents of Miami-Dade County, regardless of their ability to pay.

“During my visit to Holtz Children’s Hospital, I was touched by so many wonderful people that give so much of themselves to help the children in need,” Flo Rida said. “I am honored to become the foundation’s first celebrity ambassador and use my voice to raise awareness for such an amazing cause.”

The announcement served to launch the foundation’s Ambassador Program which will work with national and local celebrities to create a network of influencers committed to supporting the foundation’s mission.

“We are thrilled to have the support and commitment of Flo Rida as we strengthen the culture of philanthropy within the South Florida community and beyond,” said Keith Tribble, president and CEO of Jackson Health Foundation. “He will be lending his time and talent to help raise the much needed funds to continue making an immediate and meaningful impact on the patients and families we serve at Jackson.”

To learn more information about Jackson Health Foundation, contact Lisbet Fernandez-Vina at 305-585-4483 or by email at lisbet.fernandezvin@jhsmiami.org.