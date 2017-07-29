Florida’s ‘Back-to-School’ Tax-Free Weekend is scheduled Aug. 4-6

It’s that time of year again!

Florida shoppers once again will have a three-day “tax-free holiday” weekend in anticipation of the new school year. This year’s sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Back on the tax-exempt list this year are computers and computer accessories.

No Florida sales tax or local option tax will be collected during this time on the following:

• Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item;

• Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, and

• Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, selling for $750 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

Among the allowed school supplies are the following: binders, calculators, cellophane (transparent) tape, colored pencils, crayons, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebook filler paper, poster paper and scissors. School supply items that are not exempt from sales taxes include: books that are not otherwise exempt; correction tape – fluid – pens; masking tape; printer paper; staplers and staples.

The allowed computer equipment includes laptops and tablets; data storage, such as jump, flash and thumb drives; e-book readers; printers and headphones.

Miami-Dade School Board Member Perla Tabares Hantman’s proposal to promote this holiday to families was unanimously agreed upon by her School Board colleagues at their April 2017 meeting.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, and for lists of specific items and their taxable status during the tax-free period visit https://revenuelaw.floridarevenue.com/LawLibraryDocuments/2017/06/TIP- 121182_TIP%2017A01-07%20BTS%20RLL.pdf.