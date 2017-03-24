Florida Public Service Association (FPSA) members of the Legal and Public Affairs Academy at Coral Reef Senior High School earned awards during the recent state competition.

The Honor Guard of Parmie Dean, Brandon Naranjo, Jordyn Turner, Jayla Burton, Sarah Borrero, Malka Trujillo and Danieska Lopez, and Parliamentary Procedures Team of Hannah Llende, Jane Perez, Sebastian Ranut, Damon Veras, Emily Olson, Angelica Almanza and Benjamin Caser took first place.

Angelica Almanza received first place in CPR, Damon Veras took first place in Extemporaneous Speaking and Dina Thomas earned a $500 scholarship to Johnson and Wales for her third place finish in Extemporaneous Opening Statement.

Lionel Esperance earned first place in Obstacle Course andAnnabelle Colon took third place in Obstacle Course. William Garcia earned third place in Prepared Speaking.

Max Tamayo, Megan Lichtman, Christian DeLao and Annabelle Colon earned Third Place in Building Search. Thomas Hodgins, Joshua Defreitas and William Garcia earned first place for the Prison Project.

Other winners included: Danieska Lopez, Victoria Briz, Daniela Rodriquez, Andres Vargas, Karl Pridemore, Michael Guerra, Dylan Heimer, Annabelle Colon, Malka Trujillo, Angela Olave, Nicole Ramirez, Natalie Boix, Vickie Avalo and Gaby Hernandez. The team is led by Tina Cushnie, Academy Teacher.

Founded in 1990 as the Florida Association of Public Service Students (FAPSS), the Florida Public Service Association Inc. (FPSA) is a public service-driven career technical student organization (CTSO) recognized by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE).

As a CTSO, FPSA provides coherent and rigorous content aligned with challenging academic standards and relevant technical knowledge and skills needed to prepare for further science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) education and careers in the criminal justice, law studies, firefighting, public administration and teaching assisting through career development events.

As an association, FPSA provide students with academic, general employability, problem-solving, technical and occupation-specific skills to meet the demands for a career in public service.