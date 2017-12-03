General contractor selected for University Bridge Residences

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

University Developments has announced that Coastal Construction Group has been selected as the general contractor for University Bridge Residences — a premier condominium purpose-built for student tenants located across the street from the main campus of Florida International University (FIU).

Award-winning Coastal Construction Group was founded in 1988 and has earned a reputation as one of the leading contractors in the state and the Southeast. With a roster of public and private clients, Coastal has built many of South Florida’s most high profile hotels and resorts, condominiums, office buildings and schools.

Located at 740 SW 109 Ave., within the newly designated University City district across the street from FIU, demolition of previously existing structures on the development site has already been completed as the project prepares to unveil its state-of-the-art sales gallery before the end of the year.

In August, University Developments — a partnership between Miami-based Global City Development, Toronto-based Reichmann International and Toronto-based Podium Developments — announced plans to develop University Bridge Residences, which will serve as the first student housing condominium in the Miami market. The highly anticipated 20-story, 492-unit project is scheduled for completion in time for the 2020-21 academic year.