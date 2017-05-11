Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust began the Earth Day celebration on Saturday, Apr. 22, with a donation of $30,000 ($10,000 per year for three years) to fund the “Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Field Study Scholarship Program at Deering Estate.”

The Gibraltar Private Field Study Scholarship Program will provide assistance to under-resourced Miami-Dade County teachers and students allowing them to participate in the Deering Estate’s award winning Environmental Education Enrichment Programs.

“We are proud to be assisting hundreds of students and teachers within our community so they can experience hands-on educational and enrichment programs at Deering Estate,” said Angel Medina, president and CEO of Gibraltar Private.

“The Field Study Programs at Deering Estate are known to expand children’s understanding of the environment, natural resources, humanities and art, as well as science, math and technology through applied practice,” Medina added.

The donation will provide financial assistance to qualified local Miami-Dade County Title 1 Schools to be used for underwriting the program fees of participating students in the Deering Estate Field Study and/or bus transportation costs transporting students to and from the Deering Estate. All grade levels (K-12) may apply for the scholarship. Students are required to write a short reflection piece of what was learned during their participation in the field study.